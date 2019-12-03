The new bridge on Ga. Highway 36 over Yellow Water Creek is complete and ready for use. Crews will shift traffic permanently onto it this Thursday, Dec. 5. Drivers should expect stops and delays while the shift is made.
During the construction process, motorists have used a temporary detour bridge to cross the Yellow Water Creek on Highway 36. At some point this Thursday, work teams will realign the lanes of Highway 36 and shift traffic from the temporary bridge to the new bridge.
Signage is being placed at the site in advance of the Thursday shift. Signal flaggers will be on site Thursday to alert drivers to the change as it happens and to direct vehicles to the new lane alignment. Motorists should be alert to the direction of the flaggers and they should be ready to stop and wait if necessary.
The Georgia Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through or around work zones. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.