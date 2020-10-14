The mayor and city council of the city of Jackson are pleased to announce the planting of 26 new Carolina Sapphire Cypress trees along the upper west side of the city cemetery located at 485 West College Street.
This brings the total number to over 40 trees planted in the cemetery over the last five years by the city and local garden clubs. Irrigation systems were also installed to assure the health and longevity of the trees. Funding for the project came from private donations.
“We are grateful to the benevolent citizen who wanted to honor his family members and others buried in the city cemetery enabling us to add these trees,” said Mayor Kay Pippin. “Continuous care of our cemeteries is challenging and expensive, and we take that city service just as seriously as we do delivery of all city services.”
The Jackson City Cemetery was established in 1843, while the Pepperton Cemetery was established in 1914. Today the two cemeteries are the resting places of over 5,000 deceased. Both cemeteries are managed and maintained by the city of Jackson.
The city can provide burial lots, mausoleum crypts and columbarian niches. For more information on the city’s cemeteries go to www.cityofjacksonga.com or contact Cemetery Manager Joy Wedemeier at joy.wedemeier@cityofjacksonga.com or 770-775-7535.
