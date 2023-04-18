Trash Truck.jpg

The city of Jenkinsburg has purchased its first state-of-the art enclosed compactor trash truck. Shown with the new truck are, l-r, Jenkinsburg Public Works Director Kenneth Sumner and Public Works Assistants Scott Clayton and Josh Shockley.

 Photo courtesy City of Jenkinsburg

The city of Jenkinsburg has purchased its first enclosed compactor trash truck, and no one is more excited than the employees responsible for picking up trash from residents within the city limits.

“Until now, our employees ran the trash routes using a truck with a dump truck bed,” said Kenneth Sumner, Jenkinsburg’s newly appointed Public Works director. “We were manually throwing the trash bags up into the truck and piling them up 8 to 10 feet high. You’d get pretty nasty by the time you were done.”

