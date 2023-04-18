The city of Jenkinsburg has purchased its first enclosed compactor trash truck, and no one is more excited than the employees responsible for picking up trash from residents within the city limits.
“Until now, our employees ran the trash routes using a truck with a dump truck bed,” said Kenneth Sumner, Jenkinsburg’s newly appointed Public Works director. “We were manually throwing the trash bags up into the truck and piling them up 8 to 10 feet high. You’d get pretty nasty by the time you were done.”
The city purchased the garbage truck with Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), which were established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The truck cost $139,999.
“Trash pick up is a much cleaner and less physical job now,” said Sumner. “The trash bags are now thrown into the hopper at the back of the truck, and it’s only waist high. And, some of our residents have trash cans that can be picked up using the hydraulic lift.”
Household curbside garbage pickup is offered at no cost to Jenkinsburg residents who live within the city limits. Citizens must provide city-approved trash cans and conform to guidelines set by the city.
For the requirements of an approved trash can and trash pickup guidelines, call Jenkinsburg City Hall at 770-775-4850.
