JACKSON — A new look for the Board of Education, a major new business locating in the county, and arrest warrants issued for gang, drug and firearms charges were the three top stories in Butts County in 2022. The stories are listed below in chronological order:
1. New superintendent and BOE members
The story actually began in October 2021 when then-Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson announced his intent to retire, effective April 30, 2022.
Simpson was selected as superintendent in October 2019. He was named interim superintendent in June 2019 following the departure of former superintendent Robert “Buddy” Costley, who had held the position since 2011. Simpson previously had served as assistant superintendent for the Butts County School System. Prior to his role as assistant superintendent, Simpson served for two years as principal of Jackson High School.
During his tenure, Simpson guided the school system through the COVID-19 pandemic and the approval of the continuation Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST), which was used to renovate and update Red Devil Hill, and will be used to build a new fine arts center and make needed renovations to several schools.
In March 2022, the BOE named Brent Lowe as the sole finalist for the superintendent position and gave its formal approval two weeks later. The naming of the finalist culminated four months of intense search activity by the Butts County Board of Education. In November 2021, the board employed search consultants King Cooper and Associates. With the help of the search firm, the position was advertised, 27 applications reviewed, candidates screened, and lengthy interviews conducted.
Lowe came to Butts County after being superintendent of schools in Crawford County in since 2015. He began his educational career as a coach and teacher at Crawford County High School in 1999 before serving 15 years in the Pulaski County School System. He taught seven years at Hawkinsville High School and served as Social Studies Department chair from 2005-2007. He also helped coach two state championship football teams and was State Assistant Coach of the Year in 2003 and 2004. In 2007, he was promoted to director of operations for Pulaski County Schools and became assistant superintendent of Pulaski Schools in 2012.
Lowe officially took over as the Butts County Schools superintendent on May 1.
Later in May, Butts County voters decided to make a change in three of the five BOE members. Board chair and District 5 member Millard Daniel and District 1 member Bobby Craven sought re-election to their posts in the May 24 Non-Partisan Election District 2 member Mamie Crawford decided not to run for re-election. She served two full terms on the BOE.
Daniel served on the BOE from 1992-1996, and was appointed again 2011 and won re-election twice. Danny C. Smith challenged him in the May 24 election and defeated Daniel, with Smith collecting 557 votes to Daniel’s 524 votes.
Craven was first elected to the BOE in 2010. He was beaten by Brandy Greene Phillips, who had 685 votes to Craven’s 654 votes.
With Crawford decided not to run, the District 2 race was between Laura Weaver English and DeGee Johnson Roberts. English won the seat with 476 votes to Roberts’ 369 votes.
The terms of Craven, Crawford and Daniel ended in December, so Phillips, English and Smith will take office in January 2023.
New business
Procter & Gamble is planning to build a $205 million distribution facility in Butts County, creating 350 new jobs. The company’s plans were announced Friday morning, May 13, by Gov. Brian Kemp.
“It says a lot when household names like Procter & Gamble repeatedly choose Georgia to do business,” said Kemp. “My administration has been laser-focused on creating jobs and opportunities in rural Georgia, and I am confident that hardworking Georgians in Butts County, at the Georgia Ports Authority, and along every other step of the way will make sure Procter & Gamble’s products get out the door and to the market.”
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the Procter & Gamble Company specializes in a wide range of personal health care and hygiene products. The company’s portfolio includes numerous household name brands. P&G also operates a manufacturing facility in Albany and a distribution center outside of Atlanta.
P&G’s new distribution center will be located at 950 Logistics Pkwy., in the new River View Business Park currently under construction on Ga. Highway 16 West at I-75 at exit 205. The state-of-the-art, automated facility will be more than 1 million square feet once completed.
“On the behalf of the Board of Commissioners and our Development Authority, we are proud to welcome Procter & Gamble as our newest corporate citizen to Butts County,” said Board of Commissioners’ Chair Joe Brown. “Their investment represents a significant milestone in Butts County, and we look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship. I also want to thank our local delegation and representatives for their commitment to our community and supporting quality growth.”
River Park’s current plan calls for industrial/logistical buildings such as warehousing and distribution, with the largest site planned to start out at 1.75 million square feet and eventually growing to 2.25 million, which would make it the largest distribution center of its size in the southeast.
In addition to the industrial part of the development, most of the frontage along Hwy. 16 has been sold and will be developed for commercial use, including potential stores, restaurants and more. The intent of the development from the beginning was to keep the frontage along Hwy. 16 for commercial development while placing future logistical and industrial development behind the commercial growth.
Having balanced, sustainable growth at this interchange, located at the western border of the county, will, over time, diversify the tax base in Butts County and help shift the burden for government services from mostly residential to a more equitable distribution, providing relief to homeowners. The entire buildout will also provide thousands of new, higher paying jobs for Butts County, and the location is considered ideal due to its positioning outside of Atlanta and its distance from the ports of Savannah.
Gang/drug arrests
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long announced on Sept. 28 the close of “Operation Endless Consequences,” a multi-agency investigation involving gangs, drugs and guns plaguing the communities of Jackson and Flovilla. Deputies and GBI agents obtain more than 200 felony arrest warrants for 69 defendants, among them being 16 members of the Gangster Disciples. Investigators are in the process of identifying additional defendants.
The target of the investigation is a hybrid street gang affiliated with the Gangster Disciples that is suspected of committing numerous aggravated assaults and drive-by shootings, drug trafficking and weapons offenses.
The charges range from the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, to drug trafficking, gang charges, and firearms changes. Long said the gang was “fueling their enterprise by illegal narcotics sales.”
Long said in February his investigators obtained surveillance footage of a gang-related shooting.
“I instructed my deputies to utilize every investigative technique available, to not only identify and arrest,” said Long, “but to totally dismantle the gangs in Butts County.”
Jackson Police Chief James Morgan echoed Long’s sentiments.
“The people in the community need to be safe,” said Morgan. “We have been tasked with that job to make them safe and to keep it safe for them.”
Other law enforcement agencies that took part in “Operation Endless Consequences” included Gov. Brian Kemp’s Gang Task Force, the GBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Department of Corrections.
