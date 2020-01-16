New Crosswalk.jpg

Traffic on Ga. Highway 36 coming into and out of the Jackson square was slow Thursday morning as the Georgia Department of Transportation painted a new crosswalk at the intersection of Hwy. 36 and Byars Street. In the left photo, GDOT employees paint a red line across Hwy. 36 to frame where the white crosswalk lines will be painted. In the right photo is the finished product.

