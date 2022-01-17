In a special joint public hearing and special meeting on Jan. 10, the Butts County Board of Commissioners and Butts County Board of Education unanimously approved a new redistricting map that slightly changes their districts, based on the county’s population in the 2020 census. The incumbents on both boards will remain in their designated districts.
Every 10 years, following the United States Census, governments are required to redistrict in order to balance out the population in each district. In 2010 Butts County had a population of 23,665 and in 2020 Butts County had a population of 25,434, meaning the population grew by 1,779 people. A check of the current five districts found that a majority of the new residents moved into District 5, with others moving into District 4 and District 1.
“Under the rules of ‘One Person, One Vote,’ the districts need to be balanced out and be fairly equal in terms of population,” Butts County Attorney Andy Welch explained to both boards at the meeting. “Every 10 years after the census, constitutionally every state is supposed to redistrict, and every county and municipality is supposed to as well, so we’re at that time.
“Our population has grown by 1,779 people over the last decade,” Welch continued. “We know that the population of Butts County continues to grow. Legal requirements are that we have to comply with the U.S. and state constitutions, we have to comply with the Voting Rights Act, also we have to comply with the 14th Amendment legal protection clause of the U.S. constitution, and the adherence to ‘One Person, One Vote,’ so that each person elected to the school board and the board of commissioners represent an equal number of people in the apportionment.”
Welch said he and county staff were directed by both boards to “follow the path of least resistance and path of fiscally more prudent than trying to hire outside consultants, and that’s what we’ve done.”
The county took its number to the Legislative Reapportionment Office and worked with them to ensure that all districts were as close as possible to the ideal number of persons living in each district as possible. The “ideal” district size from the 2020 census data is 4,590 per district and the highest deviations are District 5 with 58 less persons than ideal and District 3 with 46 more than ideal. The numbers are only based on number of residents and cannot take into account demographic factors.
“That caused us to move around the district lines slightly in our county map,” said Welch. “Things that we look for in a district is we want it to be compact and congruent and respect the existing political boundaries. We want it to protect the incumbents, and keep communities’ interests together.
“We’ve complied with every single requirement and State Rep. Clint Crowe can introduce the legislation next Tuesday (Jan. 18) in the House,” Welch continued. “All the counties have to go through this process before February. The map is sent to the Reapportionment Office for approval. If approved, it is sent to the legislature to be adopted. If you don’t do that, then it has to go through a much lengthier process with a chance of delay of approval.”
Both the BOC and the BOE made and seconded motions to approve the new district maps. The BOC vote was 5-0 in favor, and the BOE vote was 4-0 in favor, with BOE member Clifford Marshal absent.
