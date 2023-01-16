NewButtsBOEmembers.jpg

Butts County’s three newly-elected Board of Education members were officially sworn into office on Monday, Jan. 9. Pictured, l-r, are Danny Smith (District 5), Brandy Phillips (District 1), Butts County Probate Judge Elizabeth Hearn Biles, Laura English (District 2), Kelly Raney (District 3) and Butts County School Superintendent Brent Lowe.

 Special Photo

JACKSON — Butts County’s three newly-elected Board of Education members were officially sworn into office on Monday, Jan. 9. Brandy Phillips (District 1), Laura English (District 2) and Danny Smith (District 5) were sworn into office by Butts County Probate Judge Elizabeth Hearn Biles.

The new board members will preside over their first meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Butts County School System Administration Building.

