JACKSON — Butts County’s three newly-elected Board of Education members were officially sworn into office on Monday, Jan. 9. Brandy Phillips (District 1), Laura English (District 2) and Danny Smith (District 5) were sworn into office by Butts County Probate Judge Elizabeth Hearn Biles.
The new board members will preside over their first meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Butts County School System Administration Building.
A sixth generation Butts Countian, English is a 1987 graduate of Piedmont Academy and a 1991 graduate of the University of Georgia where she earned a bachelor of business administration degree in risk management and insurance.
In 1994, she worked alongside her father, Luke Weaver, at his State Farm Insurance agency in Jackson. Later that year she began working with State Farm Insurance Company in Macon. She is currently a business insurance consultant working with State Farm agents marketing, selling insurance and assisting with risk management of small businesses in Middle and South Georgia.
She has been married to Ike English, the director of Dauset Trails Nature Center, for 26 years. They have one daughter, Ivy.
As part of her campaign, English pledged to return 100% of any earnings she receives as a Board of Education member back to Butts County through identified needs that can support the education of local youth.
A native of Butts County, Phillips is a 2001 graduate of Jackson High School. She is a Butts County School System parent and past president of the PTO at Jackson Elementary School. She is also a former school council member and a former member of the Superintendent’s Advisory Board.
She has worked for more than 17 years as a public servant and is a local business owner. She has been married for 18 years to Justin Phillips, a Butts County native, and 1995 graduate of Jackson High School.
Phillips says she has a passion for Butts County and for the Butts County School System.
Born and raised in Jackson, Smith graduated as the valedictorian of Jackson High School in 1994. He went on to graduate from the United States Air Force Academy in 1998 and served as an Air Force pilot for 10 years. He completed his military career as liaison officer and Congressional Military Academy board member for the state of Georgia. He retired from the Air Force as a lt. colonel in 2018. He currently holds the position of COO at HonorBuilt LLC in McDonough.
Smith holds a master's degree in business administration from Touro University International and a Professional Certificate in Strategic Management from the Harvard Extension School.
He has been married to his wife, Marcy, for 25 years and they have two daughters, Madison and Merritt. Smith is the son of Ray and Phyllis Smith of Jackson.
As a Board of Education member, Smith plans to work to identify the root causes of Butts County students and schools underperforming. He says it will take the board, the superintendent, the administration, teachers and parents to make the changes needed.
For more information on the Butts County Board of Education, see the Butts County School System’s website at https://www.bcssk12.org/.