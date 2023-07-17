DSC_8097.JPG

Brad Johnson

 Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

If SPLOST 8 is approved by voters in November, the 1% sales tax is expected to garner a total of $40 million over the next six years. Among the proposed countywide projects are a new 911 facility/fire/EMS station, a new multi-use recreation building and a new animal care and control shelter.

Butts County and its three cities will have intergovernmental agreements (IGAs) detailing how much each government receives from the new SPLOST. The IGAs also state that countywide projects benefit all citizens, so those projects will get priority funding, with the remaining funds divided between the counties and cities.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.