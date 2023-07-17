If SPLOST 8 is approved by voters in November, the 1% sales tax is expected to garner a total of $40 million over the next six years. Among the proposed countywide projects are a new 911 facility/fire/EMS station, a new multi-use recreation building and a new animal care and control shelter.
Butts County and its three cities will have intergovernmental agreements (IGAs) detailing how much each government receives from the new SPLOST. The IGAs also state that countywide projects benefit all citizens, so those projects will get priority funding, with the remaining funds divided between the counties and cities.
There are five countywide projects proposed:
♦ Recreation facility and improvements
♦ Animal care and control shelter
Butts County Manager Brad Johnson said four projects (three countywide and one county) that deal with building construction will be bonded out in order to get the funding immediately, rather than three to four years down the road when construction prices have increased.
♦ New 911 facility/Fire/Ambulance Station No. 1
“The plans are to combine the 911 facility and a new fire/ambulance station to be built on Highway 16 near the Southern Crescent College building,” said Johnson. Total cost is estimated at $5 million.
♦ Recreation facility and improvements
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“We’re looking at building a multi-use facility where the old tennis courts are now. It will be an indoor workout facility with a walking track, and an area where you have basketball, volleyball and pickle ball inside,” said Johnson. “There will also be classrooms.” Total cost is $5 million.
♦ Animal Care and Control Center — $1 million
“We plan for it to be built in the Brooks Road/High Falls Road area,” said Johnson. Total cost is $3,020,000.
Other countywide projects include $1 million for improvements to the Butts County Jail and $3 million towards a future truck bypass.
“We’re working with the state of Georgia on getting a truck bypass built,” said Johnson. “One of the things they asked for was a commitment of $3 million from the county to ensure we had a little ‘skin in the game,’ so we put that in SPLOST.”
Other county projects and costs are:
♦ Upgrading county facilities — $500,000.
♦ Transportation improvements (resurfacing) — $4,800,000
♦ Public safety vehicles (Sheriff,Fire/EMS, Code Enforcement, 911) — $3 million
♦ Administration/Techonology upgrades — $300,000
♦ Archives building — $500,000
“We want to eliminate about eight parking spaces at the administration building and build an archives building,” said Johnson. “Then we can sell the three offices we have on the square. That would be much better on the tax digest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.