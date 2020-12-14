Two mobile food pantries in the past week and the annual Can-A-Thon continue to show that Butts County is a caring community where neighbors help neighbors.
On Saturday, Dec. 5, the St. Vincent DePaul Society (SVDS) at Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson hosted their fourth Drive-In Food Pantry of 2020. The food pantry was made possible by a grant from the St. Vincent DePaul state office and donations from Saint Mary's parishioners.
A total of 87 families were served - 80 with boxes of food that included fresh and frozen meat products, and seven families with $50 gift cards.
On Monday, Dec. 7, Action Ministries hosted a Drive Thru Mobile Food Pantry at First Baptist Church of Jackson. Approximately 10,000 pounds of a variety of foods was given away.
A total of 149 families representing 439 people received boxes of food. About 40 volunteers from St. Mary's, Anthem, FERST, FBC, Rock Springs, Macedonia. Jackson UMC, Greater Butts County Lions Club, city of Jackson, NAACP, Henderson Alumni, and Concerned Clergy of Butts County packaged the foods into the boxes and placed them in the families' vehicles.
A lunch was provided to volunteers by Glory Baking Company, Janet and Mike Akins and Anthem.
The city of Jackson and the Salvation Army are in the midst of their 2020 Can-A-Thon and Food Drive to provide holiday meals for families in need and to help stock the Salvation Army Food Pantry for the coming year.
In an effort to lessen the spread of COVID-19, monetary donations are being requested, rather than collecting canned food. All contributions will be used by the Salvation Army to order needed food items directly from local grocery stores (in bulk) and pick up as needed. One hundred percent of the money collected stays in Butts County.
Please make checks payable to the Jackson Community Fund and mail them toL
Holday Can-A-Thon/Food Drive, P.O. Box 838, Jackson, GA 30233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.