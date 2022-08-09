lThe Ramsey County Board of Commissioners in Minnesota on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement agreement for eight correctional officers of color who were barred from guarding former police officer Derek Chauvin in 2020.

The correctional officers claimed in a lawsuit last year that the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center prohibited them from "interacting with or guarding Chauvin," who is White, "or going anywhere" on the floor where he was held in what the suit called a "segregation" order given by the detention center's superintendent, Steve Lydon.

CNN's Ray Sanchez contributed to this report.

