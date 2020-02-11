The Butts County Board of Commissioners (BOC) have tabled a proposed proclamation declaring the county's support for the Second Amendment for 30 days to give citizens a chance to view it and make comments.
In January, Habersham County became the first county in Georgia to become a "Second Amendment Sanctuary County" after their commissioners approved a resolution prohibiting the county sheriff from enforcing any unconstitutional firearms law against a county resident.
Since then, another 140 counties and cities in Georgia have passed similar resolutions or proclamations, and Commission Chairman Kenneth Rivers and Sheriff Gary Long sought a similar resolution for Butts County.
At the BOC work session prior to their meeting Feb. 10, Rivers said he received a copy of the Habersham resolution and sent it to County Attorney Ben Vaughn and asked him to rewrite it with information and direction from ACCG (Association of County Commissioners of Georgia) and his own research.
Vaughn said what he came up with is a proclamation instead of a resolution.
"The main difference is the Habersham resolution actually took action and made some prohibitions," Vaughn told the commissioners. "This proclamation declares certain statements of law and the resolved paragraph just declared the commission's support for the Second Amendment."
Rivers said based on anti-gun legislation now being worked on in Virginia and other states, he feels the county needs to show its support for the Second Amendment.
"I think we need to be proactive in passing this proclamation that supports our Second Amendment and lets our state representatives know that we're not interesting in any type of this legislation at the state level and let our citizens know where we stand," Rivers said. "Our citizens are people who enjoy hunting and fishing type activities with sporting rifles that would be banned in this (Virginia) legislation."
But Joe Brown said while he supports the Second Amendment and swore to uphold the "laws of the land," he has a couple of issues with the proclamation.
"I have a problem with the way this has been communicated," he said. "I heard it third hand that Butts County was going to be a sanctuary city for the Second Amendment. The first thing that comes to my mind when you say sanctuary city is San Francisco. I sure don't want Butts County to be a sanctuary city like San Francisco.
"I did a little research. Something like this, whether it is a proclamation or resolution, how much teeth does it have as far as what happens? Are we just saying okay, we agree with this, or are we saying we give the sheriff the right to do whatever he needs to do to support the Second Amendment?"
Vaughn stated Brown brought up a good question.
"The Habersham resolution, in my opinion, directs the sheriff not to enforce any laws that potentially fringe on the Second Amendment," Vaughn said. "This proclamation does not do that. It just declares the board's support for the Second Amendment. It does not take any formal action. It just declares support."
Brown then asked what was the point of the proclamation since it won't change any laws, and why does Butts County need to approve it at this point.
Rivers replied that he feels the importance of the proclamation is the message it sends.
"I think when you look at trends around the country and you see that the topic of gun bans and things like that are happening everywhere," said Rivers, "it's important for us on a county level, on a city level, to voice support (for the Second Amendment) and let our state legislators know where we stand on these issues. I think that's the importance of this proclamation."
Keith Douglas asked if the county has reached out to its state legislators to express their concerns and asked why create a proclamation that doesn't do anything.
Rivers reiterated it sends a message to state legislators.
"This is the same reason we passed other proclamations and send them up there, to let them know how we feel about items and asking them to take appropriate actions," he said. "In this case, we're sending a message to our state legislators that we don't want them to take any action that is going to take any of our Second Amendment rights away."
During the BOC meeting, Brown made a motion to put the proclamation on the table for public comment for 30 days, and bring it back up at the commission meeting in March.
Rivers seconded the motion, stating it is important for citizens to see the proclamation and give their feedback to the BOC.
The motion was approved by a 5-0 vote. The proclamation will be available for viewing a the Butts County Administration Building, 625 W. Third Street in Jackson. It will be back on the agenda for the BOC meeting on March 9.
