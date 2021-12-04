What tastes better than a cookie? A free cookie, of course.
National Cookie Day, celebrated each year on December 4, is when restaurants and online retailers whip up their best batches of delectable discounts. Whether it's classic chocolate chip or gluten-free goods you're after, we've rounded up some of the best free and discounted cookie deals.
Mrs. Fields
You know the one. Find a variety of National Cookie Day deals on the company's web site. Mrs. Fields is offering up to 30% off select gifts, like the snowman-shaped cookie tin tower.
Insomnia Cookies
Midnight munching is even sweeter when it's free. For a limited time, this cookie delivery company is offering six free classic cookies with a purchase of 12. And if you buy four of those big deluxe cookies, you can get two for free. Just want one? Insomnia is offering one free classic at all locations -- you don't even have to buy anything.
Subway
If you happen to be in New York City, Subway tweeted "It's time for Chocolate Chip Cookie people and Oatmeal Raisin Cookie people to put their differences aside for #NationalCookieDay." The sandwich chain is giving out free cookies at at 91 Allen St. from December 2-5.
Maxine's Heavenly
If gluten-free, vegan goodness is what your heart desires, Maxine's Heavenly is offering buy one, get one free on all 7.2 oz bags, 9.0 oz snack boxes, and variety packs December 4-5. Use code COOKIEDAY at checkout.
Tiff's Treats
Fans of Tiff's Treats may be interested in this sweet sweepstakes. "Five lucky winners will receive warm cookie deliveries to send to their holiday gift list, a $250 Tiff's Treats gift card AND a one year Tiff's Treats Elites® membership!" Here's how to enter.
Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip
Got one of these nearby? On December 4, you can get a free cookie if you wear a Santa hat. And through December 6, a purchase of a dozen cookies will get you another dozen for free. Use code COOKIES at checkout.
Honey & Roses Coffee Co.
This online shop prides itself on supporting small businesses. It's offering 10% off its online cookie selection, including gluten-free, paleo and vegan options.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.