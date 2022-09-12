Natalie (Mickey) Duke recently retired after 50 years in the nursing profession at 135 North Oak St., Jackson. Duke started her nursing career in 1972 after graduating from Shepard Gill Nursing School. She joined Dr. Newman’s office at the age of 26. Dr. Sashi Madan said Duke has provided the highest quality care for her patients over the last 50 years. “I have been blessed to have such a rock by my side since the day I started caring for patients here in Jackson,” said Madan. “Mickey has been a part of over five generations of families at this same office. My children know Mickey as part of the family. The lessons they learned from her always came with a side of her signature ‘tough love’ but remain invaluable until this day.” Madan said Duke is “one of the most loyal, dedicate and committed nurses I have had the pleasure of knowing” and said she and her staff wish her happiness, health, and many blessings in the years to come.
