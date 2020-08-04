If you think you have a drug problem - and alcohol is a drug - help is now available.
A 1st Step Group of Narcotics Anonymous (NA) is now meeting Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays in the Community Room at the Flovilla City Hall, 308 Heard Street in Flovilla.
Their message is that an addict - any addict - can stop using, lose the desire to use, and find a new way to live.
The only requirement to become a member of Narcotics Anonymous is a desire to overcome your addiction. NA groups don’t make a distinction between any type of drug, including alcohol. They also recognize that polysubstance dependence is common. Any addict who wants to recover is welcome.
The meetings are on Wednesdays and Fridays from 7-8 p.m., and Sundays from 5-6 p.m. Take that first step. They are there to help you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.