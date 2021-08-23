Home after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down classes at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla., last spring, Myette Crawford, a 2018 graduate of Jackson High School, made the most of her time, writing a children’s book she is now selling.
“Myla’s Great Big Day,” is the first book in the Myla and Friends series. Readers are invited to follow her journey in the great big world we live in!
“I was at home from school and I started writing and it became a short story, so I just ran with it,” she said. “Myla’s Great Big Day” is a group of children called Myla and friends, and they travel around the world through books and do different adventures through the books.”
With encouragement from family and friends, Crawford self-published the book in the summer of 2020.
“It has done well,” she said. “It has been doing pretty good online, on Instagram, and on Facebook.”
Crawford is planning on continuing the series while she continues college.
“Myla’s Great Big Day” can be found for sale on Amazon, on Instagram @mylas_corner, and on Facebook at Myla’s Corner.
