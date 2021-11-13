A fugitive accused of murder in California was killed Friday in a shootout with members of a US marshals' task force outside Arizona's largest airport, authorities said.
The law enforcement officers were trying to arrest the suspect near an intersection outside Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport when the person shot at them with a handgun, the US Marshals Service said.
The officers then shot the suspect, according to the marshals service.
"Life saving measures were attempted; however, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene," the service said in a news release.
The shooting happened before 7 p.m., CNN affiliate KNXV reported. The suspect's name was not released, and details about what led the officers to find the suspect there weren't immediately available.
The officers were trying to arrest the suspect on a California warrant accusing the person of a parole violation, relating to original charges of assault and rape. The suspect also was wanted in Los Angeles on suspicion of murder in a killing that happened this month, the marshals service said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.