A suspect is in custody at a church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, following a shooting Thursday evening, police said.
"We have multiple people that have been shot," Capt. Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police Department said.
The shooting took place at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburb of Birmingham.
Police did not give an exact number of victims nor the identity of the suspect, saying, "The scene is still being actively worked."
Ware said an update would be provided around 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local time).
This story is developing and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.