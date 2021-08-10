HAMPTON - The biggest car show in the southeast is set to kick off this fall at the 2021 Summit Racing Equipment Atlanta Motorama presented by American Force Wheels. The show will feature over a thousand cars in the Atlanta Motor Speedway infield with each one having a unique design and background.
Take for example Jay Gribble, an automobile enthusiast from south Florida who is the proud owner of a remarkable 1957 Ford Custom, which promises to be a hit at this year’s event.
For 60 years Gribble had his sights set on such a car; he loved the looks of the 1957 model when he was in high school and for decades waited for the right opportunity to find one he could make his own.
“I got to a point where I finally started to look for cars that weren’t in the best of shape and that you just don’t see every day,” said Gribble.
In 2013 Gribble finally found what he was looking for, and took it to Dream Cars of Naples, Fla. where he outlined an extensive list of modifications he had planned to make his 1957 Ford just right. Finally, in 2019, the car was ready, but due to the pandemic that began shortly thereafter, Gribble hasn’t had many opportunities to share his creation with other enthusiasts.
“I’ve taken it to Raleigh and other car shows in the southeast and it's been a hit. But, due to COVID, that’s been put on hold,” Gribble explained. “So getting to bring the car to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first time will be a real treat.”
Attendees of Summit Racing Equipment Atlanta Motorama Presented by American Force Wheels are in for a treat when they see Gribble’s car. A close inspection of the 1957 Ford Custom will show how much effort Gribble put into the project to make the car his own. Up front, there’s a custom grille forged from two stock 1957 Ford Custom grilles; under the hood, Gribble has installed a supercharged Shelby GT 500 engine boasting nearly 600 horsepower. Gribble has all of this riding on larger tires than would typically be found on 1957 Ford, and the wheel wells have been reshaped to make room for them.
Gribble’s car isn’t just a beauty on the outside; the interior has received plenty of attention as well. Inside you’ll find brown custom leather, a pair of bucket seats, and a custom-made console in between. Behind the steering wheel is an instrument panel made up of Dakota Digital analog gauges, adding modernization to this classic automobile.
In its heyday, this kind of car was typically used by businessmen or salesmen making deliveries to other corporations, and few were maintained well, Gribble says. However Gribble always looked fondly at them and seized the opportunity to preserve and share its history.
“I really felt like I’ve given this vehicle a second life and there is truly not another like it,” Gribble said.
Summit Racing Equipment Atlanta Motorama Presented by American Force Wheels returns to Atlanta Motor Speedway on October 16-17, 2021. For more event information and to purchase tickets, visit www.atlantamotorspeedway.com or contact the Atlanta Motor Speedway ticket office at 877-9-AMS-TIX.
