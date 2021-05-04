Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted virtually all restrictions the governor imposed on businesses more than a year ago when the coronavirus pandemic struck Georgia.
In an executive order that took effect May 1, Kemp eliminated all distancing requirements for bars and restaurants and mask requirements for workers. He also lifted all restrictions covering gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, body art studios, hairstylists and massage therapists.
In lifting the restrictions, Kemp cited the success of the state’s vaccine distribution program and the sufficient availability of personal protective equipment.
The order also relaxed the social distancing and sanitation requirements for residents and visitors to “strongly encouraged.”
Concerts, sporting events and graduation ceremonies – regardless of seating capacity – will only be required to follow the guidelines of sponsoring organizations.
Kemp first clamped down in March of last year as COVID-19 cases began to mount, imposing a shelter-in-place order, closing bars and restaurants and limiting large gatherings.
The new order will remain in effect through May 30.
As of May 3, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports that Georgia has had 882,074 confirmed cases. The daily average of cases is the lowest it has been since June 2019. Georgia has had 17,593 deaths from COVID-19.
Statewide, a total of 6.3 million residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. According to the DPH, 3.6 million have received one dose, and 2.7 million have received both doses.
Butts County has seen a large jump in new cases over the past the weeks, from 2,161 cases on April 12 to 2,327 cases on May 4, a difference of 166 cases. But included in that is the inmate cases at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center going up by 124 cases in the last three weeks. That leaves just 42 cases over 21 days for the rest of Butts County.
Butts County has now had 77 deaths from COVID-19.
A total of 8,492 county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccines, according to the DPH.
There have been 4,771 residents who have received one dose, and 3,721 residents who have received both doses.
he Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard link is https://bit.ly/3g9wgiT.
