“I haven’t caught my breath yet,” Morgan Vereline Ward said upon finding out Tuesday night she won her first election as Butts County Clerk of Superior Court. “This is what it feels like with an election. I just can’t believe it is finally over. I waited a long time for this.”
Ward, who because Clerk of Superior Court last April after Rhonda W. Smith retired, defeated challenger Amanda Barnes Nix, 1,988 to 1,778. Ward thanked the voters for their support.
“I would like to thank every single voter who allowed their voices to be heard,” she said. “ hank you for having faith in me to continue the job that I’ve just begun.
“I have had so many supporters during this journey, but I want to thank my No. 1 supporter, my husband Chase, for standing beside me from day one and encouraging me through the whole process. My entire family has been the backbone of my campaign, and I am grateful for every single one of them.
“I want to thank my staff for their loyalty and friendship, and I appreciate all their hard work,” Ward continued. “I’m excited to continue this career and work for the citizens of this great county.
“Finally, I would like to wish Amanda Nix much luck and success in her future endeavors.”
Butts County Board of Education, District IV incumbent Clifford C. Marshall was the other big winner locally, defeating challenger Harrileen Conner, 640 to 226, on the Non-Partisan ballot.
Lacey Annette Prue will become the new Coroner after Wesley Keber dropped out of the race. Prue collected 3,502 votes.
Seven incumbents won re-election to their offices without challenges.
♦ County Commission, District 1 — Ken Rivers — 1,039 votes.
♦ County Commission, District 6 — Russ Crumbley — 836 votes.
♦ County Surveyor — Andy Williams — 3,648 votes.
♦ Tax Commissioner — Nancy J. Washington — 3,658 votes.
Non-Partisan
♦ Judge of Probate Court — Elizabeth Biles — 4,980 votes.
♦ Board of Education, District 3 — Kelly S. Raney — 1,117 votes.
♦ Chief Magistrate Judge — Rebecca Johnston Pitts — 4,948 votes.
Two local races will be decided in the General Election in November.
♦ Sheriff
Incumbent Gary Long qualified on the Republican ballot, and challenger William Gilroy qualified on the Democrat ballot.
Long received 3,611 votes on the Republican ballot.
Gilroy received 1,104 votes on the Democrat ballot
♦ County Commissioner, District 2
Incumbent Robert Lewis Henderson Sr. qualified on the Democrat ballot, and challenger Mary Atkins qualified on the Republican ballot.
Henderson received 479 votes on the Democrat ballot.
Atkins received 420 votes on the Republican ballot.
The winners of the state and federal races involving Butts County will not be determined until all votes in their districts are counted. The Progress-Argus will provide those totals on myjpa.com when they become available.
