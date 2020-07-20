More than 500 Butts County children will be starting school soon with brand new book bags filled with school supplies, thanks to the Butts County Life Enrichment Team (LET). The 12th annual Back to School Bash was held Saturday morning at Jackson United Methodist Church.
Jennifer Blanton, who has organized the bash for the last nine years, said thanks to donations from individuals, churches and businesses, they were able to purchase and fill 600 book bags with various school supplies.
In the past, the event has been held inside at the Butts County Recreation Department, with families given empty book bags and allowed to fill them according to their children’s needs. But this year, with COVID-19 still impacting everyone, it was decided to make the bash a drive-through event, and the bags were pre-packed with school supplies by volunteers. Each bag also contained a pack of five face masks.
Families drove up in their vehicles and were checked in. Two proofs of residency in Butts County were required, and children had to be present in the vehicle. At the time they were checked in, parents and children were able to choose the color book bag they wanted, with eight colors to choose from. They then drove to where the bags were handed out, along with another plastic bag of extra items.
The event was scheduled to start at 8 a.m., but Blanton said they already had a long line of families in their cars waiting at 7:30 a.m., so they went ahead and opened the bash. It lasted through noon, with everyone who came getting a book bag.
A total of 531 book bags were handed out, and the Butts County School System will take the remaining bags and give them on on an emergency basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.