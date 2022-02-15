Streets in Jackson got an early Valentine’s Day gift by being cleaned up by more than 50 people who turned out for the first “Keep It Clean” citywide cleanup days of 2022 on Saturday, Feb. 12. Many of them gathered early Saturday morning at Jackson City Hall to get trash bags and reflective vests before heading out to pick up trash, while others started in their neighborhoods.
Several groups as well as individuals and families took part in the cleanup day, including the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club, the new Interact Club formed at Jackson High School by the Rotary Club, We Run Jackson, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, JHS NJROTC, JHS National Honor Society, and JHS Key Club.
A total of 17 streets around the city were cleaned up. They included McCaskill Drive, McDonough Road, Nelson Street, Freeman Street, Second and Third streets, Paul Maddox Road, Brownlee Road, Franklin Street, Byars Street, College Street, Mallet Street, Lummus Street, Benton Street, Harkness Street, George Tate Blvd., and Alabama Blvd. Workers left the filled orange trash bags on the streets and a city truck came around later in the day to pick them up.
This is the first of seven clean up days planned for 2022, with the next set for Saturday, March 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.