As of 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, more than 1 million Georgians, including 664,966 seniors, had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, 348,561 Georgians have completed the full series of doses. Georgia has now administered over 75 percent of total doses shipped to the state by the federal government.
“Since our fight with COVID-19 began, it has been clear the virus poses the biggest risk of death or serious illness to our seniors,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “We have structured our vaccine rollout around the science, prioritizing the most at risk — including those over 65. With well over half a million seniors having received their first vaccine dose, we are making significant headway toward ensuring our most vulnerable are protected. I look forward to Georgia receiving additional supply in the coming weeks, so we can expand our vaccine criteria and ensure more Georgians who want to be vaccinated can do so safely and efficiently.”
COVID-19 vaccines are moving forward as vaccine supplies become available. Those in Butts County included in the 1A expansion which includes all first responders, those 65 and older and the caregivers of those 65 and older can call the Region IV District office at 762-888-8180 to make an appointment to receive the vaccines. When vaccines are available, the normal operation hours of the appointment call center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday- Friday. The call center does not operate when all appointments are booked for the available vaccine.
While confirmed cases in Georgia continue to climb, the numbers are on a downward trend. As of Feb. 15, the daily number of new cases had declined to rates not seen since before Nov. 20. Georgia now has had 792,509 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.
Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for deaths in the state, which set another new record on Feb. 12 with 187 deaths reported. Total deaths in the state now stand at 13,997.
Confirmed cases in Butts County have increased to 1,914 case, and the county’s death toll has increased to 64.
As of 3 p.m. on Feb. 15, in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 33,540 confirmed cases. There have been a total of 732 deaths in the eight-county area as of Feb. 15.
♦ Henry: 16,499 confirmed, 216 deaths
♦ Newton: 6,624 confirmed, 173 deaths
♦ Spalding: 3,502 confirmed, 120 deaths
♦ Butts: 1,914 confirmed, 64 deaths
♦ Monroe: 1,715 confirmed, 75 deaths
♦ Jones: 1,474 confirmed, 35 deaths
♦ Lamar: 1,203 confirmed, 34 deaths
♦ Jasper: 609 confirmed, 15 deaths
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
