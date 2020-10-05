More charges have been filed against the 17-year-old Jackson High School student arrested for allegedly holding a handgun on school property on Sept. 21 after a photo of him with the weapon on a Butts County school bus was posted on social media.
Brody Wayne Ross Oliver was arrested at his home and initially charged with possession of a weapon on school safety zones, school building or grounds, or at a school function. After further investigation, the Butts County Sheriff's Office has added charges of entering automobile, possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, and tampering with evidence.
According to Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson, the administration at Jackson High was alerted on Sept. 21 of the photo by another student.
"It was alleged that the individual was a current JHS student and that the photo was taken on the bus Monday afternoon," Simpson said. "We immediately contacted the Butts County Sheriff's Office and began investigating the incident."
The investigation continued overnight and Oliver was identified and taken into custody at his home Tuesday.
According to an incident report, Oliver initially told investigators another student on the bus had given him the gun and taken photos of him with it, and then he gave it back to the other student.
But after investigators advised him they had surveillance video from the bus showing him taking the gun out of his own bookbag, Oliver allegedly admitted he had taken the gun off the bus and to a friend's house. While there, he was notified that the school and the Sheriff's Office were looking for him, and he asked his friend's mother to drive him home.
Oliver allegedly told investigators he was sitting in the back seat behind his friend's mother and threw the gun out the window somewhere on Ga. Highway 36. Sheriff's investigators were able to locate and take possession of the gun.
