HAMPTON - Monster trucks took over Atlanta Motor Speedway this past weekend for four rounds of the Monster Jam competition (two on Saturday and two on Sunday). Twelve trucks, including Bad Company, driven by John Gordon of Hiram, thrill the crowds with racing, skills, and free style competition on a dirt course built in the infield along the front straightaway at AMS.
Each round consisted of head-to-head competition in racing, with two trucks competing to beat each other to the finish line after going on jumps, a skills contest for the drivers, and free style competition where the trucks showed their best tricks, including backflips.
In the finale of the four rounds Sunday evening, Max D Fire beat Monster Energy to the line to win the racing, Megaladon won the skills contest, and Bad Company won the free style competition with a perfect backflip. But Zombie amassed the most competition points in the three events to come out on top as the overall winner.
The dirt on the infield at AMS will remain for one more week as Progressive American Flat Track’s inaugural Yamaha Atlanta Super TT debuts at Atlanta Motor Speedway on May 1.
Featuring a totally unique racetrack constructed in the AMS tri-oval, the Atlanta Super TT will utilize the legendary tri-oval start/finish asphalt straightaway as part of the actual racing surface, and form its high-speed front straight.
Not only will some of the world's fastest riders launch their Mission SuperTwins and AFT Singles racing machines out of a dirt corner and drift onto the asphalt, they’ll rip across the start-finish stripe at over 100 mph, elbow-to-elbow and wheel-to-wheel – and mere feet from fans sitting along the AMS tri-oval.
Tickets are available at https://www.americanflattrack.com/events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.