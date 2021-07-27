ELLENTON, FLA. – Feld Entertainment, Inc., announced on July 20 the schedule for the upcoming 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship season. The 17-race schedule returns to its traditional weekend routing format as the series visits 15 cities spread across 13 states including California, Colorado, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington. Tickets go on sale this October as partner stadiums welcome back fans at full capacity
Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton will host Round 14 on Saturday, April 16, 2022. AMS hosted three rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship this past April, the first time in the history of AMS that Supercross competition was held there.
Storylines abound for the 2022 Supercross season as the 450SX Class continues to feature what has become an ever-expanding, deep array of talent. Three Supercross champions will be competing for another title – 2x champion Cooper Webb, 2020 champion Eli Tomac and 2018 champion Jason Anderson as both a domestic and international “who’s who” list of competitors vie for their first title – Ken Roczen (Germany), Marvin Musquin (France), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart and Chase Sexton, all from America.
The 250SX Class will see a return of both reigning champions – Justin Cooper (Western Regional) and Colt Nichols (Eastern Regional), while Australian super-star brothers Jett and Hunter Lawrence and Japan’s Jo Shimoda seek their first title.
Another welcomed highlight will be the return of FanFest which is currently planned for all rounds except Minneapolis, Minn. (Round 7) and Detroit, Mich. (Round 10). The expansive outside footprint will feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus the comforting Race Day Live Lounge and red-carpet styled Ride of Fame.
Ticket information will be announced later in the year. Stay up to date with all of the latest news and updates by visiting SupercrossLIVE.com.
