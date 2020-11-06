FORSYTH - At approximately 10 p.m. Thursday night, Monroe County deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevy Tahoe on I-75 southbound. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a chase began. The Tahoe eventually wrecked, hitting power poles at mile marker 187 (SR 83/Cabiniss Road). Two individuals fled from the vehicle on foot.
Monroe County deputies searched the area for the two individuals and called in additional resources, including K9 units and the Georgia State Patrol helicopter to help locate the suspects.
One suspect, Joshua Gannon Deanda, 23, was arrested about 11:30 p.m. The second suspect, identified as Michael Hester, 29, remains on the loose.
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to immediately call 911 if they see Hester.
