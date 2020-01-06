A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy is among six people arrested by the Butts County Sheriff's Office following a two-month drug investigation.
Deputy Paul "Nick" Stewart of Jackson, a deputy in the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Support Services division, was arrested on Jan. 4 and is facing charges of possession of Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substances with intent to distribute and use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance. He remains in custody in the Butts County Jail without bond.
According to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long, his Counter-Narcotics Division wrapped up an investigation on Jan. 3 in the Worthville community in the Keys Ferry Road area. During the two months of the investigation, they received information that a deputy was purchasing illegal narcotics from the target of the investigation.
"After executing the search warrant on Jan. 3 and following through with the investigations, it was determined a Monroe County Sheriff's Deputy was the one purchasing illegal narcotics," Long said in a post on the Butts County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page. "I contacted Sheriff (Brad) Freeman of Monroe County and he immediately sent two investigators to our office, who worked jointly with my agents. Yesterday afternoon (Jan. 3), my agents, assisted by Monroe County investigators, arrested the deputy after purchasing narcotics in a undercover drug operation."
Sheriff Freeman confirmed the arrest of Dep. Stewart in a post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, stating that "one of my own, your own, has betrayed the trust we have placed in him."
Freeman described the arrest of Stewart, noting that at the time of the arrest, "he was wearing insignia identifying himself as a deputy with Monroe County during his illegal activity."
Sheriff Long commended his investigators for their "relentless pursuit of the criminal element," even if one of those arrested was a fellow law enforcement officer.
"They treated him just as they would treat anyone else committing the same crime," said Long. "Due to the cooperation between my office and Monroe County Sheriff's Office, we were able to remove someone, who was betraying the trust of the public, before he was able to harm a community or person that he has sworn to protect and serve.
"In the law enforcement profession, just as any other profession, there are always the a chance of a bad seed," he added. "In no way should the action of one bad actor dilute the good works that the other 99% of law enforcement across this country do daily."
Also arrested during the investigation were Anthony Duke, Steven Duke, Charles Stewart, and Meredith Galloway, all of Jackson, and Crystal Gardnier of Newnon. All are facing drug charges, outstanding warrants, and/or obstruction charges.