Mom believes Sesame Place character was intentionally racist toward two 6-year old Black girls

After the video of a costumed character ignoring two Black girls began to gain traction on social media, the theme park released a follow-up statement Monday night.

 Jeff Chiu/AP

The mother who posted a video showing a costumed character appearing to ignore two Black children during a parade at Sesame Place in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, says the theme park's explanation of the incident as a "misunderstanding" is not enough.

Jodi Brown and her attorney told CNN on Tuesday that the Sesame Place character, Rosita, was intentionally racist toward her niece and daughter.

