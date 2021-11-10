M’Kenzie Adams, 7, of Jackson, placed 3rd at the Georgia National America Miss state finalist pageant this summer, which was held at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverley Hotel and Convention Center.
M’Kenzie will be representing Butts County at the National American Miss pageant at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. during Thanksgiving week. She will have the opportunity to win her share of cash, prizes, and scouted by some of the top modeling and acting agencies as well.
Each year, the National American Miss pageants award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships, and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide.
The pageant program is based on inner beauty, as well as poise, presentation and offers an “All American Spirit” of fun for family and friends. Emphasis is placed on the importance of gaining self confidence, learning new skills, learning good attitudes about competition, and setting and achieving personal goals. The pageant looks to recognize the accomplishments of each girl while encouraging her to set goals for the future.
M’Kenzie’s additional activities and awards include receiving the Principal, Art, and Citizenship Award for 2020-2021 school year at Jackson Elementary School. Playing softball as a first baseman, she plays the position very well for her age. Basketball and tap/ballet classes as well as many more activities keep her busy.
M’Kenzie is the daughter of Emerica Adams and little sister of Malachi Adams of Jackson and the granddaughter of Charley and Marsha Adams of Flovilla. For more information or to make a donation to assist M’Kenzie in her trip to the national contest, contact Emerica Adams at denez817@gmail.com, or contact her at 678-536-9648 or 770-775-5771.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.