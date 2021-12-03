M’Kenzie Adams, 7, of Jackson, placed in the Top 12 in the Princess division at the National American Miss (NAM) pageant held at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. the week of Thanksgiving.
M'Kenzie placed in the Top 12 for the Princess division nationwide where she received a Plaque for Top Overall Finalist, NAM All-American Too 12 pin, Spirit of America trophy, Spirit Stick, Outstanding Participation trophy for Spotlight Ads, Nationals Finalist Crystal Medallion, Princess Essay 3rd Runner Up with her 1st check, and a call back with Manikin Modeling and Talent Agency. She has received her Congratulations from Manikin Modeling and Talent Agency to job their team as well on yesterday after having her second meeting with them Saturday.
M’Kenzie is the daughter of Emerica Adams and little sister of Malachi Adams of Jackson and the granddaughter of Charley and Marsha Adams of Flovilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.