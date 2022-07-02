JACKSON — A misunderstanding about who would be advertising a notice of property tax increase for the Butts County School System has caused the Board of Education to both delay approval of the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget and approve a temporary spending resolution.
Superintendent Brent Lowe explained the situation to the board met in a called meeting on June 30.
“When we advertised the budget, I advertised the budget hearing and Nancy (Washington), the tax commissioner, advertised the five-year history,” said Lowe. “Even though we’re rolling the millage rate back from what it was last year, we’re still going to be raising taxes and had to run a notice of property tax increase. She thought I was running it, and I thought she was running it and it didn’t get run.”
The misunderstanding caused the public hearings on the budget and millage rate to be moved back in order to give the school system time to run the advertisement in the Jackson Progress-Argus, legal organ. The ads ran in the June 29 edition of the newspaper.
The Board of Education has adopted a preliminary fiscal year 2023 general fund budget of $32,224,662, an increase of $1,984,228 over the fiscal year 2022 budget of $30,240,434. Total projected state revenue for the budget is $18,824,662, and total projected local revenue is $13,100,000.
Due to the increases in assessed home values, the BOE is able to meet the new budget with a millage rate of 14.1750 mills, which is a decrease of 0.913 mills from last year’s rate of 15.0880 mills. It is the 12th consecutive year the school system has not had to increase the millage rate to fund the budget.
However, the proposed millage rate will still generate a 5% increase in property taxes. The proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $39.15, and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $150,000 is approximately $40.50.
The Board of Education will hold a public hearing on the tax increase on Tuesday, July 12, at 6:30 p.m. They will hold two public hearings on the tax increase on Tuesday, July 19, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. All three public hearings will take place at the Ernest Battle Professional Learning Center, 218 Woodland Way in Jackson.
The Board of Education will hold a called meeting at 6:30 p.m. on July 19 to approve the budget and millage rate. Lowe told the board he has talked with County Manager Brad Johnson and that the Board of Commissioners will hold a called meeting either July 20 or 21 to give final approval for the county’s total millage rate, which includes the county millage, school system millage, and hospital millage. The county provides the hospital 1 tax mill each year.
But, added Lowe, because of the delay, the school system would go into the new fiscal year, which began July 1, without an approved budget. He presented the board a spending resolution to cover the school system until the new budget can be approved.
“Because we haven’t approved the new budget by the end of our current budget year, which is June 30,” said Lowe, “we have to have a spending resolution approved stating we can spend up to 1/12th of last year’s budget for the month of July until we get the budget approved.”
The board approved the spending resolution by a vote of 4-0. Board member Clifford Marshal was absent.
