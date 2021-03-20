Missing Person.jpg

Eugenie Patryce Stephenson

The Butts County Sheriff's Office has issued a missing person alert for Eugenie Patryce Stephenson, aka Eugenie Patryce Boines, a 44-year black female who suffered from mental disorders.

According to their alert, on Mar. 16, at approximately 5 p.m., Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a missing person from Glenn Echo Drive in Jackson. Stephenson was reported missing by her mother after leaving the residence walking. Her mother advised deputies her daughter appeared to be in the middle of a mental crisis when she left and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as being a black female, 5'3", 135 pounds, with long black dreads and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray/black shirt with a dark colored hoodie, dark pants and black & white tennis shoes. Her last known direction of travel was towards High Falls Road from Glenn Echo Drive. If you have any contact, please call 911.

