A police chase that started in Monroe County, continued through Butts County and ended in Henry County resulted in authorities locating three missing juveniles from South Carolina.
Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Anna Lewis said the incident started on Saturday with a report of a Chevrolet Tahoe stolen from a Forsyth car dealership.
"The stolen vehicle was a green 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe and was observed traveling northbound on I-75 with a silver Chevrolet Impala following," Lewis said.
After a license plate check, deputies learned the Impala was associated with three juveniles reported missing out of South Carolina.
As the chase crossed into Butts and Henry counties, sheriff's deputies and the Georgia State Patrol joined the pursuit, Lewis said. A state trooper performed a P.I.T. maneuver on both the Tahoe and Impala around mile marker 209, just north of the Butts County-Henry County line.
Lewis said the driver of the Impala, Joseph Minter, exited the vehicle and was detained without incident. The driver of the Tahoe, Kandecia Meggett, refused to comply with orders and had to be removed from the vehicle by deputies, Lewis said.
Henry County EMS checked over the juveniles, ages 8, 6 and 4, after they were removed from the Tahoe. Lewis said they were not harmed in the incident and were taken back to Monroe County to await their mother's arrival.
Lewis said Minter was taken to the Monroe County Jail on a charge of theft by taking and has three pending charges of interstate interference with custody.
Megget also was taken to the Monroe County Jail. She faces charges of theft by taking and aggravated assault, as well as three pending charges of interstate interference with custody.
The aggravated assault charge stems from allegations Meggett tried to run over two Volume Chevrolet employees after refusing to return the keys and allegedly driving away with the Tahoe.