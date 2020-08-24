A Milner man is facing numerous charges, including being a peeping tom, after he allegedly paddled a kayak across Jackson Lake to a residence on Tussahaw Inn Road, peeked through a second floor window, tried to enter the home through the garage, attempted to escape from deputies in the water, then resisted arrest on shore and had to be tasered.
Butts County deputies were dispatched to the home about 3:15 a..m. on Aug. 11 in reference to a burglar being seen at the home. When they arrived, the female homeowner told them she heard rumbling and scratches outside their bedroom window on the second floor of the home. When she looked out the window, she saw a white male with brown hair, with no shirt on and wearing khaki shorts climbing down a ladder and running from the house toward the tree line.
Her husband said he kept an extendable ladder under the front porch of the house, and that the suspect had placed the ladder against the house next to the second story window. He aded that he had found the front door of his garage open and said he left them closed, so believed the suspect had opened and entered the garage.
A red kayak and oar was found at the dock. It did not belong to the homeowners.
While deputies were conducting their investigation, human noises were heard coming from the tree line. Deputies gave verbal commands for the suspect to surrender, but he ran and jumped into Jackson Lake and swum 200 yards to the other side of the lake.
Backup was called and deputies arrived at Mabry Road and found the suspect hiding in the water under a dock on Mabry Road. The suspect refused to come out of the water and two deputies jumped into the water and pulled the suspect out.
While the suspect was being taken into custody, he allegedly kicked one of the deputies in the stomach and broke his spare taser cartridge. The suspect was tasered and brought under control by another deputy. A search of the suspect allegedly found a large knife.
The suspect was identified as Bradley Kelley Rutledge, 31. A black Toyota truck registered to him was found on Mabry Road. A Mabry Road resident found clothing containing Rutledge's identification and money on his boat dock and turned it over to deputies. The truck, kayak, and other items were placed into evidence.
Rutledge has been charged with 1st degree burglary, criminal interference with government property, obstruction of officers, simple battery against a law officer, and peeping tom.
