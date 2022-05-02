Millard Daniel is running for re-election to the Butts County Board of Education District 5 seat. Daniel has lived in Butts County for 40 years and been the District 5 representative on the school board since 2011. He previously served on the Board of Education from 1992-96.
Daniel said education is his life, “40 years teaching Butts County children 4-H as “Mr. D.” employed by University of Georgia, Salutatorian of Thornwell Orphanage High, in Clinton, SC, B.S. degree Clemson University, M.S. University of Tennessee."
Daniel stated his record as the District 5 BOE member and his goals if re-elected”
My Record:
(1) Saved tax payers $2 million coming in under budget for past 9 years.
(2) Saved taxpayers $6 million by reducing millage from 20 mills ( 2010) to 15.3 mills (2021)
(3) Developed a Capital Improvement Plan for our school facilities using E-SPLOST funds.
(3) Improved graduation rate from 67% ( 2012) to 89.3% (2021)
(4) Improved number of high school students dual-enrolled in trade schools and colleges.
(5) Established a Literacy Task Force securing $3.5 million in grant funding.
(6) I personally give back all my BOE pay plus more to the Best Buddies Clubs for students with disabilities, 4-H Club Scholarships, Trade School Scholarships, Valedictorian and Salutatorian 2022 Scholarships, Health Occupation Club, FFA Greenhouse, National Honor Society, Speech and Debate, Sports Teams, Band, Musicals.
My goals:
(1) Tax relief for our senior citizens.
(2) 100% graduation rate with jobs or acceptance to a trade school or college.
(3) Improve student achievement.
(4) Continue lowering our school taxes and coming in under budget.
(5) Involve our entire community in our school system in positive ways.
Call Daniel at 770-775-3740 with questions and/or suggestions.
