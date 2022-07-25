JACKSON — Georgia Milestones test scores released Friday by the state Department of Education showed some improvement in student performance statewide over the previous year. However, the scores showed that a significant number of Georgia students are reading below grade level as compared to pre-pandemic numbers.
The Department of Education stressed Friday that the scores should be interpreted in context due to the interruptions and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the scores should be used to establish new baseline data.
Student scores improved on 17 of the 21 assessments, compared to the previous year.
“The state, districts, and local schools have been laser-focused on addressing the impact of lost learning activities,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said.
The Department of Education has hired academic recovery specialists and is using summer learning and after-school programs to provide additional learning hours to students.
“These results show those efforts are paying off and students’ academic achievement has returned to the upward trajectory it was on prior to COVID,” Woods said.
Despite the improvement over the previous school year’s scores, this year’s results show that 36% of students statewide are reading below grade level, compared to 27% prior to the pandemic.
Reading scores for Butts County students in key grades — third, fifth and eighth — showed that performance compared to 2019 declined in reading in third grade, held essentially steady in fifth grade and improved in eighth grade.
In the third grade, 53.7% of students were reading at grade level, while 67% and 69% were reading at grade level in the fifth and eighth grades, respectively.
The same correlation was shown for English/language arts where 56.4% of third-graders scored at the developing learner and above level, 71.5% of fifth-graders scored at that level, and 77.1% of eighth-graders. Third-graders outscored older students in math, with 78.6% at the developing learner and above level, compared to 58.6% for fifth-graders and 65.9% for eighth grade.
Georgia Milestones measures how well students have learned the knowledge and skills outlined in the state-adopted content standards in English language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies.
Georgia Milestones is a single assessment system that consists of end-of-grade measures in English language arts and mathematics in grades three through eight, end-of-grade measures in science in grades five and eight, end-of-grade measure in social studies in grade eight, and end-of-course measures for specified high school courses.
