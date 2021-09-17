Mike Collins, the owner of Collins Trucking Company in Jackson and a son of the late Mac Collins, a Republican congressman from 1993-2005, kicked off his campaign on Sept. 16 to be the next representative from Georgia’s 10th Congressional District.
Collins ran for election to the 10th Congressional District in 2014, advancing past the Republican primary, but losing to Jody Hice in the primary runoff. Hice went on to be elected to Congress, but has decided not to run for re-election next year and has set his sites on the Georgia Secretary of State office.
Collins joins a crowded Republican field in the race for the 10th District seat. Other candidates include Andrew Alvey, Timothy Barr, Paul C. Broun, David Curry, Todd Heussner, Marc McMain, Matt Richards, Charles Rupert, Alan Sims, Mitchell Swan, and Mary West. On the Democrat side, Phyllis Hatcher and Kimberly Reuter are seeking the post.
More than 200 people packed into the barn at Rivers Ranch in Jackson for Collins’ kick-off. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long told the crowd that the 10th District needs to elect the right Republican and the right fighter.
“Too many Republicans will claim they’re Republicans, but they follow the establishment of Washington and that’s not what we need,” Long said. “We don’t need career politicians. I think it speaks volumes if you look at Donald Trump’s accomplishments as a businessman and outsider, just as Mike Collins is. I know what kind of fighter Collins will be in Washington for each and every one of us, and he’ll listen to each and every one of us.”
Pastor Benny Tate of Rock Springs Church introduced Collins, stating that he agreed to make the introduction because he and Collins believe in the same things.
“He believes in smaller government,” Tate said. “He believes that the people in this room can do a better job managing your money than politicians in Washington, DC. He believes in capitalism. He believes in the Second Amendment to the Constitution. He believes in voter integrity. He believes in God and the Bible. Mike Collins believes in the intrinsic value of life and that life matters from the womb to the tomb. He believes we ought to have a strong military. I believe if we send Mike Collins to Washington, DC, I believe he’ll never forget where he came from.”
Collins, who was born and raised in Jackson, said he has never held elected office before, and has spent the last 30 years building Collins Trucking and raising his family with his wife Leigh Ann. They have three children and three grandchildren.
Collins said he is pro Trump and believes in a strong military. He said he is “conservative to the core and a conservative fighter. I will not compromise on our conservative values.”
He added that the politicians who have been in power in Washington, DC for decades are ruining the county, and Collins said he is a firm believer in term limits and will limit himself to six years in Congress.
Collins said he is running for office for:
• Election integrity
“In Georgia, if people don’t believe in the voting machines, go back to paper ballots,” Collins said. “We also need to audit the elections’
• Immigration
“There has been a 318% increase in illegal immigration over last year. “Walls work,” Collins said. “Finish building the wall.”
• Constitutional rights
“I’m 100% pro-life, and I’m 100% Second Amendment.”
• Putting God back into government.
“We’ve got a federal government that has been in a process for decades to make people take their focus and reliance off of God and put it right onto the federal government for every decision they make. I’m not for mask mandates, I’m not for vaccine mandates, and I’m not for vaccine passports. Enough is enough.”
• Put the Make America First agenda back.
“For the last four years (under Trump), we had prosperity and opportunity for everybody,” he said. “We had energy independence, and had rebuilt our military.”
Collins concluded by stating that voters need politicians that will fight for conservative values.
“The time for civility and the time for compromise is over,” Collins said. “The time for bipartisanship is over. There is no compromising. The best way to deal with Democrats and all these establishment RINOs (Republican in name only) that we have is to beat them. True conservative fighters - that’s the party I want to be a part of. If you believe that we need to have conservative fighters in Washington, then I ask you to join us. Join in this movement. Be a part of this movement. I need your support and I need your vote. You send me to Washington, we’ll fix this mess and we’ll take our country back.”
