Mike Collins of Jackson handily defeated Vernon Jones in the Republican primary runoff for the 10th Congressional District seat vacated by Jody Hice. Collins won with 74.48% of the vote, or 30,524 votes, winning in all 18 counties in the district. Jones collected 25.52% of the vote, or 10,457 votes.
In Butts County, Collins won 86.42% of the 1,871 votes cast, collecting 1,617 votes to Jones’ 254 votes, or 13.57%.
Collins had also come out on top against eight other candidates in the May 24 primary, taking 25.63% of the votes cast in the district, while Jones finished with 21.54% to win the chance to face Collins in the runoff.
After his victory in the runoff, Collins thanked the other seven candidates he had faced in the primary election for throwing their support behind him in the runoff. He also thanked Gov. Brian Kemp, who gave Collins his endorsement in the runoff.
Jones was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
If he wins in the November General Election, Collins, the owner of Collins Trucking in Jackson, will be following in his father’s footsteps. Mac Collins represented Georgia’s 8th District (which included Butts County at the time) as a Republican from 1993 to 2005.
Collins told Fox 5 News he felt confident going into the runoff, adding that his campaign saw voters turning out for him in the advance voting and realized they had the momentum. He added that his tour of all 18 counties last week also played a part in the win.
Collins will face Democratic challenger Tabitha Johnson-Green, who won 64.36%, or 9,057 votes in the district, to defeat Jessica Allison Fone, who has 35.64%, or 5,015 votes.
In Butts County, Johnson-Green has 66.11% or 201 of the 304 votes cast, to Fone’s 33.88% or 103 votes.
All the other runoff races in Butts County were on the Democrat ballot and were statewide races:
Lieutenant Governor
• Butts County - Charlie Bailey defeated Kwanza Hall in Butts County with 65.07% of the vote to Hall’s 34.92%.
• State - Bailey won with 63% of the vote to Hall’s 37%. Bailey will face incumbent Republican Chris Carr in November.
Secretary of State
• Butts County - Bee Nguyen won with 78% of the vote to Dee Dawkins-Haigler’s 22%.
• State - Nguyen won with 77% to Dawkins-Haigler’s 23%. Nguyen will face incumbent Republican Brad Raffensperger in November.
Insurance Commissioner
• Butts County - Janice Laws Robinson won with 56% of the vote to Raphael Baker’s 44%.
• State - Robinson won with 64% of the vote to Baker’s 37%. Robinson will face incumbent Republican John King in November.
Labor Commissioner
• Butts County - William “Will” Boddie Jr. won with 58% of the vote to Nicole Horn’s 42%.
• State - Boddie won with 62% of the vote to Horn’s 38%. Boddie will face Republican nominee Bruce Thompson in November. Current incumbent Republican Mark Butler chose not to run for re-election.
