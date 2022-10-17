Pumpkins large and small, orange, white, and green will be on sale at the Jackson United Methodist Church on Third Street through Oct. 31.
“If you plan to buy a pumpkin or two to celebrate fall consider one from the JUMC Pumpkin Patch,” said JUMC Youth Leader Debbie Bell.
“These non-GMO pumpkins are special,” Bell continues. “They are grown on a farm on the Navajo Reservation in Farmington, N.M. Five hundred fifty people are employed at harvest time. Leftover pumpkins are fed to livestock. Their value is not just decorative.”
Profits from the sale of the pumpkins will be divided between St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the JUMC Youth Mission Project. Traditionally, the youth do summer work trips fixing up houses for the elderly or working in food pantries.
The JUMC Pumpkin Patch will be open weekdays 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The JUMC Youth will also offer face painting on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A Selfie Spot with Candy Corn Calvin will be available during daylight hours.