Memphis Police are searching for a school teacher they say was abducted while she was out on a jog Friday morning.
According to police, 34-year-old Eliza "Liza" Fletcher was jogging around 4:30 a.m. when an unknown individual approached her. She was forced into a mid-sized dark SUV and taken from the scene, police said, adding that they do not have any idea the direction the vehicle was traveling.
"When we arrived on the scene we were handling possibly a missing person," Memphis Police Major Karen Rudolph told a news conference. "After further investigating we found video that did show a black SUV pull into the area across the street here where the victim was taken."
Photos released by police show Fletcher running in the neighborhood near the University of Memphis. She was last seen wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts, the police said in an alert.
Police say Fletcher is White, 5'6," has brown hair and green eyes. She weighs 137 pounds.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet that it is is also assisting Memphis police in the investigation into Fletcher's disappearance.
