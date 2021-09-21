Melissa Spann of Jackson Elementary School was named the August winner of the Butts County Board of Education’s Extra-Mile Employee Recognition. Board chair Millard Daniel read the nominating letter submitted by Jackson Elementary School Principal Heather Stamoules.
“I believe Ms. Melissa Spann should receive the Extra-Mile Award because if you look up team player in the dictionary, you should see a picture of Ms. Spann. She serves all of our students K-5 in Math EIP (Early Intervention Program). She has mentored many of our students and served as a familiar face and embrace for one of her students the first week of school. She analyzes data and looks at different ways to teach math to reach all students.
“In addition to putting students first, she takes on the stance of servant leadership in consistently asking how she can support teachers as well. She has been a mentor to many of our new teachers over the years and looks forward to it each year. Not only does she support new teachers, but she also takes on the team leader role, streamlining communications to the specials team, as well as sharing ideas in leadership meetings.
“She has been the chair of the awards committee in years past and assisted with many other school-wide events. She is always first to volunteer in helping with extended learning opportunities including Summer School, After School, and Saturday School. She was recently nominated and accepted into the Aspiring Leaders program for BCSS. She is a valued member of the JES family and a true difference maker!”
