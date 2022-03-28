Melissa Abrams, a paraprofessional at Stark Elementary School, has been named the winner of the March Extra-Mile Employee Recognition. She received her certificate at the Butts County Board of Education meeting on March 8.
District 1 BOE member Bobby Craven read the nominating letter, written by Stark Elementary School teacher Sonja Ramjohn:
“Melissa and I have worked together for a few years now and I have always been amazed as her work ethic,” wrote Ramjohn. “She is a para-pro in kindergarten at Stark Elementary School. She is a great teammate and I believe she truly helps things to run smoothly in our classroom. She is constantly looking for activities that will engage our children as well as give them experiences they may not otherwise receive. Quite often in the evenings or on the weekends I will get a message from her showing me something she’s found that she thinks would benefit our students. She is also the creative one in our team. so that whenever there is anything artistic or crafty involved, she doesn’t hesitate to take that on.
“I have had a couple of times in the last couple of years that I’ve needed to be out for an extended amount of time. I never had to worry about the classroom or if our students were taken care of. She communicated with me daily for us to go over what was going on and what was accomplished or not that particular day. I felt I could focus on my family and health during those times, because I knew that my students were in the best possible hands.
“Melissa always goes above and beyond what is asked of her. She is always at work early and busy getting things ready for the day. When she isn’t going to be at work, she will reach out to the other paras to make sure her duties are all covered.
“Melissa also gets her family involved! Her husband is constantly picking up things he thinks our students will like. If I ever need a poster made, Ms. Abrams’ daughter is always willing to create me anchor charts! I am so thankful for how much they are all invested in the classroom.”
