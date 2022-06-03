Golden Eagle Award.jpg
Melinda McLarnon, former executive director of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce and co-owner of The Brickery restaurant in Jackson, recently received the 2022 Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Butts County Golden Eagle Award. The award was presented by Butts County Manager Brad Johnson and Danny McCranie, assistant scout executive of the Flint River Council. McLarnon retired as executive director of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce in 2018 and works full time running The Brickery restaurant that she and her husband Michael started. A long time member of the Jackson-Butts County Rotary Club, McLarnon has worked hard to make a positive difference in the community. Left to right in the photo are Melinda McLarnon and Brad Johnson. Not pictured is Danny McCranie.

