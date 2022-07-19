The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to $555 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing, making it the fifth largest in the lottery's history.
The winning numbers were 2, 31, 32, 37, 70 plus the gold Mega Ball 25, according to the lottery's website. The next drawing will be on Friday, July 22.
The jackpot had been $480 million last Friday, the 10th largest in Mega Millions' history at about $276 million in cash.
A $20 million jackpot was won on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more, according to the lottery.
Three other jackpots have been won this year -- a $426 million prize in California on January 28, a $128 million jackpot in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.
