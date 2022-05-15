On College Street in downtown Jackson, the Garlands have designed and created a garden that melds their land, house, and vision into an uplifting outdoor experience. Byrd jokes that their garden is a result of complying with Charleston gardener Emily Whaley’s adage:
"Early to bed, early to rise,
Work like hell and fertilize."
Tyler admits that gardening is an obsession for her.
“Something comes over me in the spring,” she said. “I don’t know what it is, but all I want to do is be outside. I think I become possessed. And when I am not outside weeding or digging, I am thinking about being outside, or reading books about it. I dream about projects and get up way too early to start on them”
Part of Tyler’s vision and obsession is in her DNA. Tyler’s father, Jim Watts, who grew up in Jackson and practiced law in Milledgeville, had what Byrd calls, “an over-the-top garden.”
Tyler shares that she cherishes her memories of that garden.
“Many of my earliest memories are fragrances. Every Saturday, Daddy and I would go out in the garden and pick roses for some of his elderly clients. I got to walk with him to deliver them around the neighborhood. All the ladies were thrilled. At that time, I was about 8 or 9. I was in charge of the iris. The iris were my special plants.”
One of Mr. Watts’s neighbors was American novelist Flannery O’Connor.
The pre-civil war wrought iron fencing that frames one of Tyler’s garden rooms was moved from her father’s antebellum home. She also treasures a mill stone that she rescued from the Mallet family farm out on Stark Road. She and Byrd found an old syrup kettle and Carson Browning of ITM helped them build a unique fountain.
Byrd and Tyler did all the labor on a brick border in the front left garden.
“We hauled these bricks from the old Pepperton Mills property - with permission. It was a big snakey pile and I’ll never do it again.”
The Garlands purchased the old Settle family home ten years ago.
“I believe a garden style should be an extension of the design of the house. We have an old Southern home, so we have a Southern Garden filled with camellias, sasanquas, hydrangeas, ferns, iris, and boxwood.”
Filled is a perfect descriptive word for the Garlands’ yard. It is lush with plantings that line paths, edge borders, and lead from one garden room to another, each one with a different purpose. Tyler has a secret garden, where she can escape and sit quietly surrounded by tall Sasanquas. They have a grandchildren’s area complete with a swing and fairy doors in the trees. Much of the yard is given over to entertaining space, patios, and an open meadow where tables can be set up for larger gatherings.
Over the years, Tyler has created several outstanding gardens in both Jackson and Macon. This intown garden on College Street offered different possibilities and problems.
“We love the house, and we love being in town.”
The Garlands frequently walk to church, to restaurants, to the library, and sometimes even to work.
“I loved the old plants that Mrs. Ruth Settle had planted so many years ago” Tyler continued. “We had to move several of the sasanquas that are now taller than the house, but they survived and are doing great.”
But no gardener lived in the house for years. Areas of the yard had been swept clean of grass and topsoil, and a series of drainage ditches had been dug in problematic places. The Garlands turned one set of ditches into two goldfish ponds. And they began immediately the long process of amending the soil.
The Garlands’ labor and care takes place within a plan.
“When we first bought the house our friend Michael Browning, who is a landscape architect, was extremely helpful in advising us,” Tyler said. “Mike started us out on the right paths nine years ago.”
But as more and more projects were dreamed up, Tyler and Byrd began to rely on Carson Browning, owner of ITM.
“Working with Carson has been really good because he has the equipment that we needed for bigger projects and because he can rein in my wild ideas,” Tyler said. “If I say, ‘I am going to do so and so,’ Carson will explain to me in a very kind way, why that will not work.”
Tyler does all of her own weeding. She says that she sometimes gets behind, but she enjoys the process. She says it helps to grow perennials and annuals in raised beds, as well as a small vegetable patch. She says that her favorite tool is the leaf blower.
“A leaf blower can work wonders in making areas look neat and finished. I also like my weed eater.”
Tara Dillard is a garden designer whom Tyler admires. Dillard teaches that “Beautiful gardens are about beautiful relationships. Gardener to Nature.”
The Garlands have a strong relationship with nature and have also incorporated threads of history into their expression of that relationship.
The Garlands’ garden and five others will be open as part of the Art of the Garden Tour from 9-3 on May 21, rain or shine. Tickets to the Art of the Garden Tour are $20 and may be purchased at the Jackson-Butts County Library, Gold Lion Farm, Collier’s Greenhouse, and Garden Center, Mark’s Lawn and Garden, and online at Buttschamber.com for a small additional fee.
Profits from the Art of the Garden Tour will support the Arts Council Scholarship and the Butts County Permanent Collection.
Art of the Garden Tour sponsors include Dauset Trails; ITM Outdoors; Smith, Welch, Webb & White; Whitaker Builders & Supply; AWI Trucking; Southern Readymix; Mrs. Elizabeth Carter; Wilson Brothers Gardens; A Scarlet Thread; Adams-Brisco Seed Company; Collier’s Greenhouse & Garden Center; and Milam Décor The Bunny’s Nest).
