To Janie Carmichael, gardening is all about working with her family to create a beautiful and relaxing haven for themselves and friends.
“What we have created is the result of hard work and a community of gardeners from whom we have learned.”
Janie and Tommy support the preservation of seeds and plants that they believe cleanse and renew our planet, make for healthier bodies, and soothe our souls.
The saving of seeds and the digging up and passing along of plants is how Janie, Tommy and T. Carmichael got started and hard work is how they continue to create their unique Buttrill Road compound made up of several different gardens and garden areas.
“Tommy’s mother (Mary Carmichael) loved azaleas, and she constantly rooted them and replanted them or gave them away,” said Janie. “She would bring me azalea rootings in small soup cans or larger Crisco cans. My mother loved Southern pass-along plants — iris, petunias, daylilies. She would hand me an old coffee can with something growing out of it and say, ‘plant this.’”
Janie says that under pressure from her mother and her mother-in-law, she often just stuck the living thing somewhere before it died.
“I was teaching school and had at least one child by that time. By trial and error at first, I learned about sun and shade and soil and microclimates. But then I started reading and studying. I still read everything that I can, books, magazines, online articles, product labels. I try to take in the knowledge that will help me and work best in my particular environment.”
Tommy, Janie, and T. Carmichael’s garden is the most mature garden on the Art of the Garden Tour. The Carmichaels moved into their home in December of 1973.
“When I first put in my flower garden, it was in a sunny spot, and I had over 100 roses,” said Janie. “Fifty years later a majestic oak shades the area and I have replanted the bed with hydrangeas.”
“However,” she continued, “I firmly believe — it is an adage of mine — that if you haven’t moved a plant three times, it is probably not in the right place.”
Janie gives Tommy full credit for their vegetable and fruit garden. But while Tommy does most of the plowing and planting and harvesting, the truth is that they help each other quite often, and they both depend on the muscle and enthusiasm of their son T.
According to Janie, “T. is proud of our yard and Tommy’s garden, and he is willing to help us in addition to the hours he puts in with his own lawn business, and keeping our own grass cut. But he does look forward to playing golf when his chores are finished!”
In late winter/early spring Janie helps Tommy plant tiny heirloom tomato seeds into paper cups — over a hundred of them. They protect them in the barn. Then she helps transplant the seedings into bigger pots until they are big enough to plant in rows in the garden. Depending on the weather Tommy will end up with 80 to 100 heirloom tomato plants. And he doesn’t even eat them.
“I do like eating fresh cabbage, squash, and broccoli, and I love blueberries, but I like giving stuff away,” he said.
Visitors to Tommy’s vegetable garden usually leaves with a sack of something fresh, depending on the season.
Janie plants the carrots and beets in raised beds and helps prune the blackberries and scuppernongs. They work together on the apple and pear and persimmon trees.
The two of them work together collecting and saving seeds from squash and other vegetables as well.
“At first, we had to save and swap our seeds in order to grow healthier vegetables. We try not to plant hybrids.”
They started with tomatoes and expanded to other veggies. For example, Tommy plants nothing but Fortson okra that Keith Fortson shared with him. These okra seeds have been saved for years in the Fortson family. Now Tommy saves the seeds as well. He also plants rattlesnake beans, an heirloom green bean that does well in this area. He thinks it was Leon Meenach who gave him the first rattlesnake bean seeds. These days Colliers and others sell heirloom plants and seeds.
Tommy likes to get out in the garden just as the sun is coming up, and he likes to garden barefoot. He nurtures over 80 blueberry plants, replacing them as they die, and trying new varieties occasionally. All three of them, Tommy, Janie, and T., work until the sun goes down.
Tommy and Janie both learned early on that deer were a threat to their gardening efforts.
“We tried everything from hair cuttings, transistor radios, tin pans, spraying plants, but ultimately we learned that the only thing that will stop a deer from grazing on expensive ornamentals is a fence,” said Janie.
Together they installed two 8-foot fences, one for the veggies and one for the flowers. They put in the fencing themselves.
And the same is true of every structure on the property. If Janie needs cabinets and shelves in the barn, she pulls out her saw and hammer and builds them. She builds trellises, and Tommy and some friends poured the concrete for the driveway. This year Janie finished a rather sophisticated treehouse for her youngest grandchildren. She started building the treehouse several years ago, she says, “with help from T. and all 3 of my grandboys and my son-in-law.” Tony Moore and Keith Williams added their expertise to finish it.
“I like building almost as much as I like gardening,” Janie says. And she has a collection of personal tools, both gas and battery powered, to go with her talents.
But Janie’s favorite garden tool remains her spade.
“I use it for digging holes, chopping out roots, dividing plants, planting bulbs, and for killing snakes. I also keep my ratcheting-bypass pruning shears in my pocket and use them all the time.”
Janie believes that responsible gardening is good for the environment, but she also knows that it is good for individual gardeners.
“I love digging, getting down on my hands and knees and getting dirty. I like sweating, and sore muscles are a sign of a good day’s work. And then I can look around and see what I have done — there is a sense of closure and control that I never had as an educator.”
Janie is also a skilled creator of garden art. Using her tools, ingenuity, and creative eye, she turns found objects into new and delightful pieces. Metal insects and gourd people and repurposed sinks add interest all over the yard. Years ago, working with Rob Thurston, she turned a three-hundred-year-old oak tree into a picnic table that seats 16. Rob built a shed to protect the table, and Janie made pendant lighting out of old jet engine parts. She did call in a professional electrician to wire the lights.
The three Carmichaels, Tommy, Janie, and T., have worked together to create a beautiful and interesting landscape for entertaining and relaxing. Color, lush greenery, and charming yard art can be found in every corner.
The Carmichael’s garden and five others will be open for touring from 9-3 on May 21, rain or shine. Tickets to the Art of the Garden Tour are $20 and may be purchased at the Jackson-Butts County Library, Gold Lion Farm, Collier’s Greenhouse, and Garden Center, Mark’s Lawn and Garden, and online at Buttschamber.com for a small additional fee.
Profits from the Art of the Garden Tour will support the Arts Council Scholarship and the Butts County Permanent Collection.
Art of the Garden Tour sponsors include Dauset Trails; ITM Outdoors; Smith, Welch, Webb & White; Whitaker Builders & Supply; AWI Trucking; Southern Readymix; Mrs. Elizabeth Carter; Wilson Brothers Gardens; A Scarlet Thread; Adams-Brisco Seed Company; Collier’s Greenhouse & Garden Center; and Milam Décor The Bunny’s Nest).
