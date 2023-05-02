Sandra and Ken Thurston are a nurturing couple. Together they have raised five children, Sharon Jean, Rob, Rachel, Tim, and Jonathon, and are continuing to attend and care for nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
And their nurturing souls extend to the care of the environment, the land that they live on.
The Thurstons feel lucky to find themselves in a rich native wonderland. The couple lives in a private woodland park, tucked away from main roads, tucked between the Old Oakfuskee Trading Path, Yellow Water Creek and adjoining native trails. Visiting the Thurston’s garden is like finding a hidden glen while walking in the woods.
Set under a canopy of trees, with azaleas, rhododendrons, and dogwoods underneath, the Thurston garden is a peaceful place. Occasional breezes from Yellow Water Creek stir the leaves, and the soothing sound of flowing water provides a soft background.
And it is a place where the entire family works together.
The Thurston’s garden on Harper Road will be open to the public on May 20, as a part of the Arts Council’s 2023 Art of the Garden Tour.
While Sandra is the main gardener, each member of the large family is talented and skilled and all have contributed to what the garden is today.
“I am lucky in my children,” Sandra said. “I thank God for them every day.”
The garden begins just inside the gates of the long dirt driveway. Visitors will see sloping banks covered with moss, wildflowers, and rocky outcroppings.
While there are main garden paths and garden rooms; paths and circles are intertwined and crisscross. Beds and specimen plantings are everywhere. To see, appreciate and enjoy all of the flowers, shrubs and trees, one must back-track, cross foot bridges, explore nooks, and look again.
Traditional perennials like baptisia, peony, fox glove, and hostas, alongside rare and less common plants, dot the landscape.
Years ago Sandra planted a Ty Ty tree at the edge of a fenced garden area. Today the Ty Ty is 15 feet tall. Also known as a Titi, leatherwood tree, or swamp Cyrilla, the tree’s botanical name is cyrilla racemiflora. It has small white blossoms that bumblebees love.
“One day I was studying the tree and counted 15 different varieties of bumblebees feeding on the blossoms,” Sandra said.
According to the Georgia Department of Wildlife, 49 species of bumblebees live in North America, and 17 of them are native to Georgia. Fifteen different species had found Sandra’s tree, and she took the time to identify and count each one.
Sandra earned a Master Gardener certificate from the University of Georgia’s program in the 1990s and continues to learn about new plants. She did most of her Master Gardener volunteer hours at Dauset Trails when she and Kenny both worked there.
Sandra and her mother created a native wildflower garden in one corner of the property. Native wildflowers require specific conditions and to transplant them from the surrounding woods, which the Thurstons did, can be risky. Additionally, it takes time and study to learn to recognize wildflowers when they are not blooming.
The original Ga. Highway 16, built in the 1930s, crossed Yellow Water Creek on what is now Thurston land. The bridge was abandoned when the new one on the current Highway 16 was constructed and a new bridge was built over Yellow Water Creek. The Thurston home uses the old bridge abutment as a foundation for their home, allowing a balcony to jut out over the flowing waters of the creek.
Iron work, salvaged pots and arbors from estate sales and going out of business sales, add interest to the garden rooms. Fences and arbors designed and built by Kenny or one of the children outline many beds.
Sandra’s parents, Betty and Henry Harper, built the first garden here at 136 Harper Road, but they built it with Sandra’s help. From the beginning she worked beside her father, digging, selecting and planting. The children also worked here with their grandparents and walked the creeks and woods looking for arrowheads, rocks, and interesting plants.
The Arts Council’s Art of the Garden Tour will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. -3 p.m. on May 20.
Sandra and Kenneth’s son, metal artist and wood carver Rob Thurston, will be displaying and selling his wares in the garden. Additionally, many of Rob’s larger pieces can be seen in his mother’s garden rooms as arbors, bottle trees and fences, etc.
Tickets are $20 and are available at Collier’s Greenhouse and Garden Center, 1351 Ga. Highway 16; Jackson-Butts County Library, 436 East College St.; Gold Lion Farm, 22 N. Mulberry St.; and Mark’s Lawn and Garden, 2640 High Falls Road.
Tickets are also available from any Arts Council member. Or they can be purchased online at www.buttschamber.com for an extra fee of $2.50.
