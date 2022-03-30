Glenda Grant grew up thinking the word "garden" referred to that backyard spot where her parents grew tomatoes, peas, and squash. And she tried to stay out of it. She thought outside was just a place to play ball with her brother and cousins, not a place to dig, weed, and hoe.
But as an adult she learned to appreciate and nurture shrubs, flowers, and trees, and began to create another kind of garden for her own pleasure - and as an outlet for her creativity.
“I still like to be outside," she said. "I like the sun. And if I am outside, I might as well be doing something constructive.”
At first glance, Glenda’s home inside the city of Jackson appears to be a traditional suburban stucco with porch columns and stacked rock steps. The house is framed with southern shrubs including gardenia, yew, hydrangea, and holly. But step further into Glenda’s yard and you are surrounded by living stories, whimsy, and hand-made accents.
Like most owner-designed/owner-dug garden’s, Glenda’s beds and vignettes reflect her life and her personality: Here is a bed that is flanked on one end by a metal seat rescued from the old Jackson High School football stands. There is a vine ladder made from her old deck bannisters. Here is a tiny trellis made from twigs with a hot glue gun. There is a yard sale ceramic bear stuck into the fork of a river birch.
Her largest garden bed is a perennial border that curves along her back lawn. It contains small trees, shrubs, and perennials and is outlined with old bricks. Glenda stacked all the bricks herself, and even these old moss-covered bricks have their own story:
“In the 1980s, I became good friends with Kenny and Sandra Thurston," Glenda said. "Whenever I went to visit Sandra, she would dig me up some of her flowers, but when I got back home, I didn’t have any place to plant them, so I started making flower beds. I enjoyed that, so I made more and more and surrounded the beds with old bricks. When I moved to Jackson from Indian Springs, I moved all of my bricks with me, almost 700 of them, one brick at a time, one carload at a time.”
Over the years, Glenda has swapped plants, bulbs, and cuttings from friends. She can tell you who gave her which iris, amaryllis, or mahonia. She can tell you where she dug up the daffodils. Many years ago, the late Elena Carter rooted Glenda a cutting of The Fairy Rose. Glenda moved it from her former home in Indian Springs, as well, and is now raising a nearby baby to give to Mrs. Carter’s daughter, Gail McLaurin.
On the day I visited Glenda in her yard, she pointed out the thriving Fairy Rose bush and then quite casually the snake that lives in that particular garden bed. Nestled under Mrs. Carter’s rose, cuddled up next to a coiled black garden hose was Glenda’s pet king snake. His yellow stripes were all that made him visible on this cool early spring day.
“I am glad to have him. I try not to disturb him,” Glenda said. “Usually, he stays right here in this bed. If he is at one end, I just work in the other end.” King snakes eat insects, rodents, and other snakes, including venomous ones.
Glenda moved from Gresston, Ga., to Indian Springs when she married Skeeter Grant in 1966. They met while maintaining airplanes at Robins Air Force Base. The attention to detail and care required when working on aircraft taught Glenda to be precise and patient in all of her creative endeavors.
Eventually, Glenda and her friends Sandra and Kenny Thurston joined the staff at Dauset Trails.
“I enjoyed working at Dauset, and that is where Sandra and I studied to be a Master Gardeners,” she said.
Glenda earned her Master Gardener Certificate from the University of Georgia Extension Service, putting in her required community service hours at Dauset Trails and other Jackson sites. She maintained her certification for ten years, but has not recertified recently. However, her knowledge of plants and their needs still is at a master’s level. And more importantly she still uses the UGA extension service bulletins and is always learning new things.
“I have studied every gardening book in our local library, and I love Pinterest for getting ideas. But I usually change things a little,” she said.
“Lately, I have been trying to make my yard more deer resistant. I used to just buy plants I liked that fit the conditions, but often the deer ate my new flowers and shrubs pretty quickly –sometimes the very night after I planted them. So, I started learning about deer resistant gardening.
“Now I take my extension service handout that shows which plants are deer resistant when I go to the nursery. But I know that deer will eat anything if they are hungry.”
Glenda also enjoys container gardening, for three reasons.
“Sometimes I can put stuff under trees if they are in pots, even though there are too many roots to actually plant things in the ground, and you can move plants in pots around when you need to, or just want to.”
But mainly, she just loves big containers. She searches out estate sales and delights in finding a bargain container—or something she can turn into a container. She cleans them, or paints them, or repairs dents, or glues them. Eventually the unique pots and stately urns hold thriving plants. She even paints new clay pots with lime water to make them look old.
Each garden featured on the Art of the Garden Tour will include a local artist performing, demonstrating, or selling and explaining their work. It seems appropriate that local artist Suzanne Allison will be at Glenda’s garden demonstrating and showing some of her brightly painted pots.
Glenda is planning a short scavenger hunt for children who visit her yard. She plans to hide items in her garden, hand out clues, and give a penny prize, or sticker to those who find all the hidden items.
“Just for fun,” she said, “and if they want to.”
Glenda’s garden, and five others will be open for touring from 9-3 on May 21, rain or shine. Tickets to the Art of the Garden Tour are $20 and may be purchased at the Jackson-Butts County Library, Gold Lion Farm, Collier’s Greenhouse, and Garden Center, Mark’s Lawn and Garden, and online at Buttschamber.com for a small additional fee.
Profits from the Art of the Garden Tour will support the Arts Council Scholarship and the Butts County Permanent Collection.
Art of the Garden Tour sponsors include Dauset Trails; ITM Outdoors; Smith, Welch, Webb & White; Whitaker Builders & Supply; AWI Trucking; Southern Readymix; Mrs. Elizabeth Carter; Wilson Brothers Gardens; A Scarlet Thread; Adams-Brisco Seed Company; Collier’s Greenhouse & Garden Center; and Milam Décor The Bunny’s Nest).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.