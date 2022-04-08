Darrell Pippin has spent over 40 years creating peaceful, restful spaces around his McCaskill Street home. He has raised the tree canopy to give sitting areas and walking paths an elegant feel and a larger, more open appearance. He has made use of pleasing curves to make visitors feel welcome, and he has reserved spaces for his grandchildren to run, drive toy cars, toss frisbees, swing, and fly paper airplanes. He has carved out grassy and mulched areas where the grown-ups can sit close by and watch.
And it is obvious that this is not a quick-fix installation. The pieces of the garden have evolved separately and melded together to create a shady haven on the edge of town.
“I like working in the yard,” Darrell said. “I feel a sense of accomplishment. But mostly I think, I do it for the grandkids. Seeing them out here having fun makes all the sweat and aching muscles worth it.”
Darrell’s wife Kay makes it clear that the yard is Darrell’s domain, Darrell’s achievement.
“Now that he has fully retired, he will spend six hours a day out there maybe six days a week,” she said. “He works until he is worn out, sometimes in shifts in a work/rest cycle. He works year-round, not just spring and summer and often goes through three sets of work clothes in one day.”
Darrell in his turn gives Kay credit, as well.
“She’ll walk around and say, ‘We need something here.’”
They talk, and usually, she is the one to go out and purchase new shrubs or trees, whatever they decide might work. But Darrell digs it all in, weeds, mulches, rakes and maintains.
When asked his favorite part of gardening, Darrell said he likes it all.
“There’s no part I really dislike. I even like weeding. I like sitting on the ground and digging weed by weed to make everything neat and clean. But I like my weed eater too. My weed eater is the one tool I can’t do without.”
It is clear to any visitor that the bones of the garden - curving walls and trails, precise beds, porches, and trellises, are the work of a master draftsman, and that is just what Darrell was during much of his career as a local educator.
“I taught math and drafting, and yeah - I think that has influenced my gardening style. I want beds and walks to be precise, sharp, and clean.”
But he had no early experience with plants or gardening. Darrell says that Kay wants the yard to be full of flowers and blooming shrubs like she had growing up.
“I just want to make my yard nice and clean. But we have worked together well.”
In addition to teaching math and drafting, and supervising the Vocational Education department, Darrell coached football, track, and tennis. He helped young people in difficulties get their GED, teaching remedial reading and math along the way.
“I still have students come up to me in the grocery store and thank me for helping them,” he said.
Kay adds that they can’t go anywhere without someone recognizing Coach or Mr. Pippin and saying something nice about him.
“They are always glad to see him,” she said.
“At Jackson High, I did whatever was needed in those days,” said Darrell. “I drove a school bus, and on a regular basis, I picked up trash in the school yard, because the maintenance crew would mow right over the litter and make everything look worse. I just decided to pick up papers and trash before they cut it.”
While Darrell is the primary gardener, and a self-taught construction guy, he knows when to call in professionals. He built a curving retaining wall out of blocks and laid out a brick patio, but he had professional stone stackers and brick layers to do the finishing. The same is true of his front deck.
“I built the foundation piers and the floor, but I called in rock masons to finish the work. I did put in the wrought iron rails. One day when I was building that deck, figuring out the angles and materials, I realized that I was using geometry…..I went inside and told Kay, ‘Hey, I’ve been using geometry!’ ”
The Pippins’ deck looks across a street to little stream that occasionally attracts herons.
“We love sitting on the deck and watching the people and the wildlife,” said Kay. “We love our screened porch even more. I would never be without a screened porch if I could help it. I carry work out there and rest out there.”
Darrell says the yard, the screened porch, and the deck are places to “recuperate, relax, and get your mind straight.” Darrell built the screened porch as well. He also built his tool shed, but it was originally built as their daughter Bailey’s playhouse. When she outgrew it, Darrell moved it and modified it to become a tool shed.
They also have called in professionals to help with the steep slope in the front yard. Darrell said he knew what he wanted –a grassy area with shrubs on the sides, but he could never get the grass to thrive. Finally, Carson Browning of ITM (Integrated Turf Management) recommended Empire Zoysia for the front slope.
“Empire Zoysia has worked for us,” said Kay. “Carson said it was bred and created for Georgia weather, and it has worked. Carson has helped us on several projects.”
The Pippins and their friends and family enjoy the garden they have created slowly over the years.
“Plus,” Darrell says, “gardening keeps me moving and active at nearly 81 years old - makes me feel healthier and happier - more useful. It’s kind of my little gift to all who enjoy it.”
Darrell’s garden, and five others will be open for touring from 9 a.m -3 p.m. on May 21, rain or shine. Tickets to the Art of the Garden Tour are $20 and may be purchased at the Jackson-Butts County Library, Gold Lion Farm, Collier’s Greenhouse, and Garden Center, Mark’s Lawn and Garden, and online at Buttschamber.com for a small additional fee.
Profits from the Art of the Garden Tour will support the Arts Council Scholarship and the Butts County Permanent Collection.
Art of the Garden Tour sponsors include Dauset Trails Nature Center; ITM Outdoors; Smith, Welch, Webb & White; Whitaker Builders & Supply; AWI Trucking; Southern Readymix; Mrs. Elizabeth Carter; Wilson Brothers Gardens; A Scarlet Thread; Adams-Brisco Seed Company; Collier’s Greenhouse & Garden Center; and Milam Décor (The Bunny’s Nest).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.